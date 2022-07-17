ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county.

Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.

Iroquois County is the only county in the WCIA viewing area to be classified in the low level of transmission. People living in Iroquois and other low-level counties are only advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and, if they have symptoms, to get tested and wear a mask.

44 counties are listed in the medium level, roughly the same number of counties that were listed there last week. De Witt, Effingham, Ford, Livingston, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby Counties are among those listed in this level.

People living in these counties are advised to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and get tested if they experience symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive. People at high risk for severe illness are further advised to consider wearing a mask indoors and take other precautions.

The number of counties listed in the high level shot up from 28 last week to 50 this week, with Champaign, Christian, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Logan, McLean, Menard, Sangamon and Vermilion Counties are listed in the high level. People living in these counties advised to wear a mask indoors and take the recommended actions for medium- and low-level classifications.

The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.