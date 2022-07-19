ATLANTA (WCIA) — Millions of Americans now have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine available to them following a CDC endorsement.

On Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that Novamax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as a primary series option for adults 18 years of age and older. With that endorsement, Novamax’s vaccine joins those of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as being ready to be used to protect adults against COVID-19.

“Today, we have expanded the options available to adults in the U.S. by recommending another safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Walensky said in a press release. “If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again across parts of the country, vaccination is critical to help protect against the complications of severe COVID-19 disease.”

The CDC said that Novamax’s vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine, which means it has harmless proteins of SARS-CoV-2 alongside another ingrediant called adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future. Protein subunit vaccines have been used in the United States for more than 30 years, starting with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine, and are used today to protect against flu and whooping cough.

The CDC said that having multiple vaccines offers more options and flexibility for the public, jurisdictions and vaccine providers. Novamax’s vaccine will be available for use in the coming weeks.