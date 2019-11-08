Contest Winners List

A list of all contest winners during the last 12 months for contests administered by WCIA 3 and WCIX are listed below. This list is being continuously updated. Information was provided by the winners in each case.

Athlete of the Week: Fall 2019 – Spring 2020

ciGiving Sweepstakes on ciLiving

Jenny Salazar; Mahomet, IL

Robert Davis; Danville, IL

Claire Heyman; Paxton, IL

Rabecca Palmer; Champaign, IL

Mike Berl; Champaign, IL

Connie McCord; Metcalf, IL

Dawn Richardson; Tolono, IL

Sheila Kite; Urbana, IL

Donna Boyd; Lincoln, IL

Phil Pointer; Rantoul, IL

Kathy Henry; Champaign, IL

Diana Clark; Villa Grove, IL

Betty Phalen; Arthur, IL

Out of the Rain Sweepstakes

Kate Imig; Clinton, IL

Kim Leigh; Champaign, IL

Dennis Tavenner; Buckley, IL

Karen Richter; Oakwood, IL

Harold Reetz; Monticello, IL

Pam Britz; Gibson City, IL

Brenda Zook; Champaign, IL

Samantha Ghibaudy; Westville, IL

Wanda Crouse; Villa Grove, IL

Clint Thrasher; Mahomet, IL

Barbara Ford; Savoy, IL

Joanne Beesley; Rantoul, IL

Wanda Baird; Gibson City, IL

Casey Duniphin; Charleston, IL

Michele Lovell; Effingham, IL

Judy Meyers; Arcola, IL

Heather Bode; Gibson City, IL

Ann Williams; Savoy, IL

Rhonda Allee; Mattoon, IL

Duane Brewer; Clinton, IL

Lori Archer; Villa Grove, IL

Suzanne Picklesimer; Urbana, IL

Marty Stamm; Champaign, IL

Leanna Helmuth; Mahomet, IL

Morning Mug Club

Michael Heiniger; Monticello, IL

Gary Wilson; Champaign, IL

Tonya Flavin; Ivesdale, IL

Mary Spillers; Fithian, IL

Jody Andelman; Springfield, IL

Joni Casteel; Newton, IL

Jersey Boys Sweepstakes

10/22/19

Cindi Haake; Tuscola, IL

A Night of Divas – Diana Ross Sweepstakes

6/30/19

Tameana Evans; Danville, IL

Patrick Tieman; Bement, IL

Carl Lohmeyer; Newman, IL

Kerry Frerichs; Urbana, IL

Kathy Stiebner; Champaign, IL

Patricia Early; Rantoul, IL

Thomas Schweska; Illiopolis, IL

Magnificent Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

5/12/19

Julie Fugate; Mahomet, IL

Finding Neverland

4/29/19

Madeline Gibson; Villa Grove, IL

Kinky Boots Ticket Sweepstakes

4/10/19

Karen Andrews; Tolono, IL;

Basketball Madness 2019

3/17/19 – 4/14/19

Mike Rook; Monticello, IL

Kevin Fetters; Buckley, IL

Carol Guideman; Monticello, IL

David Kempe; Champaign, IL

Tracy Ford; Melvin, IL

Bryce Harris; Paxton, IL

Carol Gudeman; Monticello, IL

Luke Eads; Savoy, IL

Christy Gale; Sidell, IL

Athlete of the Week: Spring 2019

Athlete of the Week: Fall 2018 – Winter 2019

