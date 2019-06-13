Contest Rules – ciLiving Contest

WCIA ciLiving General Contest Rules

The following constitutes general Contest Rules for any routine or general contest on WCIA-TV (the ‘Station’). Other rules or additional rules may apply to specific contests and any contest that has its own rules will be governed by the terms of such rules.

No purchase necessary to enter any Station contest. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

All entrants must be at least 18 years of age or older to enter, unless otherwise specified. Contests are open only to viewers residing in the Station’s viewing area. Employees of the Station, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., [Mission Broadcasting, Inc.], any official contest/promotion participants, their agencies, subsidiaries, representatives, and their immediate families (and others domiciled at the same address), sponsors, or other area broadcast companies and multichannel video programming distributors are ineligible to participate.

Unless otherwise specified, only one entry per person. Multiple entries may result in disqualification.

Contestants are eligible to win a Station prize/contest only once within any sixty-day period. Only one prize will be awarded per family and/or household. If any prize is valued at $600 or more, the winner will not be eligible to win any other prize for a period of six-months.

Each contest or promotion will take place during the dates and time specified for the specific contest. The Station may change the dates and times of any contest in its sole discretion and without notice. All changes will be broadcast on the Station and posted on ciliving.tv.

Promotions conducted on-air that require telephone responses to ‘cues to call’ are only official when heard via over-the-air broadcast. Viewers’s to the Station’s online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating in some contests.

Prize values will be announced when the Station announces a contest. All prizes, unless otherwise specified, must be picked up within thirty days of winning. The Station will not notify winners of the time remaining to pick up their prize. It is the responsibility of the winner to claim the prize within the thirty-days provided. All unclaimed prizes will be forfeited. The Station may, but is not required, to give away any unclaimed prizes at the end of the thirty-day grace period.

Winners will be required to pick-up their prize in person and must provide a valid government issued photo identification and social security card. If a contest is open to entrants under the age of 18, and the winner is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian will be required to claim the prize and execute all releases on behalf of the minor.

Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. All prizes are non-transferable and void where prohibited by law. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use. Acceptance of a prize releases the Station, its sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.

Each winner will be required to sign a release giving the Station and any other sponsors permission to use his or her name, picture, portrait, likeness and voice in any media known or unknown for publicity purposes connected with this promotion without additional compensation. Winners will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and release as a condition of winning. Where applicable, tax forms must be completed. All contestants further acknowledge that the Station may provide winners’ names to sponsors providing prizes to verify contest execution.

If a winner so requests in writing, prizes may be mailed at the discretion of the Station subject to winner’s completion of all required paperwork prior to such mailing. Otherwise prizes must be claimed in person at the Station during regular business hours. In the event a prize is mailed or shipped, the Station is not responsible for the delivery failure or tardiness of prizes mailed or shipped and the winner accepts all risk for arrival and releases the Station from all liability for such mailing.

The Station is not responsible for defective prizes.

The Station is not responsible for problems associated with phone lines or the phone number for any contest. This includes, but is not limited to, a busy signal on the contest phone line, operator interference, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the phone call. The Station is not responsible for technical difficulties, which may prohibit the transmission of its television signal to all or limited geographic areas during the playing of a contest.

The Station is not responsible for telephone, network, electronic or computer failures of any kind, or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, incomplete, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late, damaged or ineligible. The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of a prize. Entries generated by robots or scripts are considered to be direct violations of on-line contest policy and will result in immediate disqualification of any and all associated entries. The Station reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found tampering with an entry process, including and without limitation the submission of multiple registrations, game entries, the use of fake or duplicate identities by a single user, or use of spam or other improper techniques. In the event any contest is compromised in any way, electronically or otherwise, that is beyond the control of the Station, the Station reserves the right to terminate the contest and award the remaining prize(s) among entries received prior to the date of the termination.

By qualifying and/or winning, contestants agree to hold harmless and indemnify the Station, any sponsors and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, governors, employees and agents against any and all liability, damages or causes of action (however named or described), with respect to or arising out of either (i) contestant’s participation, or (ii) the receipt or use of the prizes awarded in the promotion.

Winners understand and agree that they are responsible for any and all federal, state, and local taxes or non-specified expenses incurred on prizes received.

In the event that a winner chooses not to accept a prize, he or she forfeits all claims to that prize. The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to a contest runner-up. Contestant who forfeits a prize is not eligible to win for thirty-days.

The Station is not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are canceled. All cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Station. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Station is not responsible for any expenses incurred by contest winners as a result of such cancellations.

The Station reserves the right to make changes to these rules and to any contest and prize at any time and the Station reserves the right to cancel any contest at any time for any reason. By participating in this contest, contestants agree to be bound by these rules. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification, at the sole discretion of the Station.

Winners will be required to sign a release form prior to receiving their prizes, which will release the Station from any liability relating to the contest and the prize.

In the event of any dispute regarding the contest or rules, the decision of the Station’s management will be final.

If you are accessing these rules or entering a contest via the Station’s website you are deemed to agree to the Station’s Terms of Use and the use of your personal information as stated in the Privacy Policy located at ciLiving.tv.

A copy of these rules and any contest winners may be obtained during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30AM until 5:00PM at the Station.

To be removed from a mailing list, send a request to:

ciLiving Contest Rules

WCIA-WCIX-IllinoisHomepage.net

Promotion Department

509 S. Neil St.

Champaign, IL 61820