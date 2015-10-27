Emilee Fannon

Marlee Wierda joined the WCIA 3 team in November 2018. With a passion for sports and telling stories, Marlee knew she wanted to be a reporter from a very young age, and is very excited to be a part of the WCIA team. Born and raised in South Florida, Marlee moved north to attend Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, and spent all four years playing for the Women's Volleyball team. During her time as an Ithaca College Bomber, Marlee earned two conference titles and finished her final season in the NCAA National Championship Final Four.

Prior to joining WCIA, Marlee interned for the Florida Panthers NHL Team, where she worked with the Game Presentation and Communications departments. She has also played a role in the coverage of two Olympic games, freelancing for both the 2016 and 2018 Olympics at NBC Sports' headquarters in Stamford, CT. Marlee was also involved with Ithaca College's affiliated cable television station where she served as a Sports Reporter/Anchor covering a number of Ithaca College and Cornell University Sports.