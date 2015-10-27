Emilee Fannon

Emilee developed a passion for news in high school when she presented a mock radio assignment in speech class. Her love for story telling grew in college where she worked at her college television station at Northern Illinois University. She furthered her broadcasting career with a Masters Degree in Public Affairs Reporting at University of Illinois-Springfield. Emilee is a huge Green Bay Packer fan and loves supporting her team while growing up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

