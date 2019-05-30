Contact Us

Contact Information

WCIA-TV Champaign, IL

509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820

Phone: 217-356-8333

News Desk: 217-373-3650

WCIX-TV Springfield, IL

118 W. Edwards St., Suite 104, Springfield, IL 62704

Phone: 217-544-3691

News Desk: 217-373-3650

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

Primary Closed Captioning Contact

Peter Barrett

Production Manager

Phone: 217-356-8333 x630

Fax Number: 217-373-3680

509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820

pbarrett@wcia.com

Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

Internships

Internships are available for the following Departments: Newsroom, Sports, Weather, ciLiving, Production, and 509 Creative.

Qualifications:

Candidate is entering junior year of college/university.

Completed or currently enrolled in Broadcasting/Journalism classes

You must receive credit for the internship spring/fall/summer semesters

Candidate’s experience with TV writing and editing is a plus

Hours per week: 12 hours during the school year 20 hours during the summer

Additional hours will be considered with academic counselor approval

Submit a cover letter along with your resume. Nancy Galyen ngalyen@wcia.com WCIA 3 ciLiving Executive Producer

