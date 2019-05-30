Contact Us

WCIA-TV Champaign, IL
509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820
Phone: 217-356-8333
News Desk: 217-373-3650

WCIX-TV Springfield, IL
118 W. Edwards St., Suite 104, Springfield, IL 62704
Phone: 217-544-3691
News Desk: 217-373-3650

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

Primary Closed Captioning Contact
Peter Barrett
Production Manager
Phone: 217-356-8333 x630
Fax Number: 217-373-3680
509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820
pbarrett@wcia.com

Internships

Internships are available for the following Departments: Newsroom, Sports, Weather, ciLiving, Production, and 509 Creative.

Qualifications:

  • Candidate is entering junior year of college/university.
  • Completed or currently enrolled in Broadcasting/Journalism classes
  • You must receive credit for the internship spring/fall/summer semesters
  • Candidate’s experience with TV writing and editing is a plus
  • Hours per week: 12 hours during the school year 20 hours during the summer
  • Additional hours will be considered with academic counselor approval

Submit a cover letter along with your resume. Nancy Galyen ngalyen@wcia.com WCIA 3 ciLiving Executive Producer

