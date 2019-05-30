Contact Us

Contact Information
WCIA-TV Champaign, IL
509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820
Phone: 217-356-8333
News Desk: 217-373-3650
WCIX-TV Springfield, IL
118 W. Edwards St., Suite 104, Springfield, IL 62704
Phone: 217-544-3691
News Desk: 217-373-3650
Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:
Primary Closed Captioning Contact
Peter Barrett
Production Manager
Phone: 217-356-8333 x630
Fax Number: 217-373-3680
509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820
pbarrett@wcia.com
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
Internships
Internships are available for the following Departments: Newsroom, Sports, Weather, ciLiving, Production, and 509 Creative.
Qualifications:
- Candidate is entering junior year of college/university.
- Completed or currently enrolled in Broadcasting/Journalism classes
- You must receive credit for the internship spring/fall/summer semesters
- Candidate’s experience with TV writing and editing is a plus
- Hours per week: 12 hours during the school year 20 hours during the summer
- Additional hours will be considered with academic counselor approval
Submit a cover letter along with your resume. Nancy Galyen ngalyen@wcia.com WCIA 3 ciLiving Executive Producer