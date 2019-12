KEEPING AN EYE TO THE SKY IS IMPORTANT FOR THE SAFETY OF ATHLETES AND THE REST OF US.

FOR YEARS… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DEPENDED ON LOCAL RESIDENTS TO GATHER THEIR WEATHER DATA… RAIN OR SHINE.

ONE FORD COUNTY MAN SERVED AS AN OFFICIAL WEATHER OBSERVER FOR NEARLY HALF A CENTURY.

W-C-I-A’S DICK ADAMS SHARES HIS STORY “FROM THE VAULT…” 19-68.

MR. BRADFORD ALSO TOLD DICK THAT ONE OF HIS EARLIEST MEMORIES OF ILLINOIS WEATHER WAS GETTING UP BEFORE SUNRISE ON COLD MORNINGS… TO SHUCK THE CORN AND FEED THE COWS ON THE FAMILY FARM.