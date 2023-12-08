CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Holiday cheer was in their air on Thursday as community members across Central Illinois gave toys and money to WCIA’s annual Toy Drive.

For 13 hours, WCIA staff members and other volunteers collected donations from people who drove into WCIA’s backlot and CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville. More than 4,442 items, including child-sized 28 bicycles, were donated along with more than $20,000.

Ceasar Perez, the Toys for Tots Coordinator for Champaign County, knows how special the day was.

“Every dollar, every donation, every toy does matter, and we want to make sure that we continue to gather as much as possible,” Perez said.

Perez has held the reigns for this event for 20 years, and this year is just as meaningful as the next.

“You see people from all walks of life from every part of Champaign County,” Perez said. “The nicer parts, the not nicer parts, the people who have a lot to give and the people you would never imagine would be able to rub two pennies together. And yet they donate.”

And it’s not just Champaign County. Neighboring businesses in Vermilion County got together for the holiday spirit.

“Myself at Watson Cremation Services, along with A.J. Biggs at Fishin’ for a Mission and Craig Cunningham with Red’s Retail in Tilton, we put in $500 a piece so we could bring up over $1,500 dollars’ worth of toys for the children,” Brad Watson said.

Donations included bikes, board games and more, and they kept coming in for people who need it most.

“There’s still good people out there,” Watson said. “Everybody’s hurting right now, so anything you can do to help someone in need is greatly appreciated.”

For ten years, McDonald Real Estate owner Creg McDonald and his team have devoted their time and effort to this event.

“We’re very fortunate. Us as a group, everybody that’s here, we don’t have that problem, thankful every day that we don’t,” McDonald said. “But thankful every day that we have the opportunity to maybe spread some of that to those that don’t.”

Perez agreed and said the memories they’ll make fill him with joy.

“There are so many people that come up to me and say, ‘When I was a kid, Toys for Tots helped me,'” Perez said. “That’s really the thing that drives me. I’m helping create a better community here in Champaign County by helping those children and letting them know that they’re not forgotten.”