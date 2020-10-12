Watseka Rocks beautifies community

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — They’re inviting the community to help them improve the place they call home.

The group of businesswomen got its start in 2018.

They decided to work with the city leadership and community members to make the community look better.

“Especially in these times right now,” said Rhonda Pence with Watseka Rocks. “We just need some positivity. A little art here and there just brightens up the community.”

As of today, the group has completed several projects, which include artwork outside the Secretary of State office, the library and troughs lining East Walnut St.

While Watseka Rocks leaves their mark with — sometimes — large painted rocks, they don’t all need to be huge.

“Oh, heavens, no,” explained Carma Anderson with Watseka Rocks. “Any rock. Little kids have painted rocks and put them out at the hospital, around the tree. You can paint a rock.”

They have some big plans for the future.

“We’ve decided we need a fundraiser to raise some funds for our bigger projects, so we’re selling “Nothing Bundt Cakes,” said Juanita Muller of Watseka Rock. “So, everyone needs to keep on the lookout and they’ll be on Facebook.”

The Bundt cake fundraiser is the group’s first major fundraiser.

That’s not all: in a few weeks the group will be wrapping street lamps downtown with lights for the holidays.