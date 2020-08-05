Unique business brings color to small town

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a business that’s based on want — not need — and that can lead to greater highs and lows because Central Illinois Hydro-Grafx is unique.

“You just have to get your hands wet,” explained Mike Taylor, the owner. “You have to jump in and do it.”

When Taylor first saw hydrographics on shotguns online, he wasn’t sure what he was looking at.

“So, I did a little bit of research and I found out [about] hydrographics, so I got some kits and tried it myself and fell in love with it,” Taylor said.

It’s an intricate process.

“My process is gonna be to prep that substrate and get it ready for paint,” Taylor explains. “Then we’ll be painting it, we’ll be applying the hydrographics, and then we’ll be putting a clear coat over it to protect it. There’s a different clear coat depending on the application we’re using.”

Six years later, his business has grown and moved.

“I was in Champaign-Urbana before we moved up here a couple years ago,” said Taylor.

But he says, the support’s been amazing since he’s been in Gibson City and he does more than guns.

“For me, I do a lot of car parts, a lot of motorcycles,” Taylor said.

While Taylor says he’s most proud of his work on motorcycles, that’s not what it’s all about.

“It’s more than just the work and the reward of the finished product, but the people that I’ve met over the years is just amazing,” he said.