DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur is left with a new sense of hope after one church turned what once was a lot plagued by gun violence, into a garden.

17-year-old Mishyra Wheeler, also known as “Nunu” to her friends and family, had her life taken by gun violence on that lot 12 years ago.

“I honestly thought everybody was just like, you know, ‘Oh, ok. It’s just another death, sweep it underneath the rug,'” said Wheeler’s cousin Bryan Johnson. “But to the family, she meant everything.”

Pastor BJ Leonard said her death sent ripples throughout the community.

“Today marks a step of healing for her family, our neighborhood, and the community as we bring redemption and dignity to this space,” Leonard said.

Now, thanks to First Christian Church and the community that mourns her, the site of her death is now a community garden with a memorial plaque.

“Together, we can create a better street, a better neighborhood, a better community for everyone, and write a deserving story for our collective future,” Leonard said.

Leonard said this dedication serves the Wheeler family and all other families who were touched by gun violence in the area.

“Gun violence is one of the things that, one day you think you’re ok, the next day, you just don’t know,” Shemuel Sanders said.

Sanders’ daughter was lost in the same way as Mishyra Wheeler. He said he hopes this display of effort and care sends the right message through Decatur.

“This community, this kind of support, this is what keeps my strength,” Sanders said. “And what we did today, I believe this going to be a part of the family’s strength,” Sanders said.

While it has been over a decade since Wheeler’s life was taken, her family said they are grateful to see the day finally come.

“We miss her, we love her,” Johnson said. “We be over here having fun, talking about the good old days, the memories and she can always be with us.”

“It reads, ‘In memory of Mishyra Wheeler and all youth affected by violence in our community,'” Leonard said, referencing Wheeler’s memorial plaque. “Because the community gets the final word.”

First Christian Church plans on expanding the garden with more flowers, trees and benches so people can enjoy it.