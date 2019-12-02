“Students Protesting part 3”

The spring of 1970 had many students around Illinois extremely angry! Students who attended the UOFI are outraged at industrial recruiting on campus by the General Electric company. Students who were fierce about the shootings at Kent State and Jackson State University! At least 11,000 law enforcement and 750 nation guard officials spent at least a week at a cost of $70,000 on duty. City officials had to force a curfew because of violence, protesting and rallies. Some students even broke glasses from windows, blocked traffic and caused multiple damages .