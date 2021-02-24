Students give food baskets to those in need

SHILOH, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of teenagers from Shiloh are giving back to the community. The pandemic has brought hard times for many people, so students at Shiloh High School hosted a fundraiser to bring food baskets to those in need.

“We decided that we wanted to do something to help and to brighten up people’s lives and their days,” Shiloh Student Council Secretary Megan Houlihan said.

Some of the food was donated by area businesses. Students bought the rest through donations of money.

“We’re serving a lot of families, there’s 41 families all together and 128 people,” Shiloh Student Council Co-President Madelyn Cary said.

They put the food in boxes yesterday and were taking their own cars to distribute it to the community today.