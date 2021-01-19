Panhandling Rising in Central Illinois due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

More than half a million people are homeless in the United States. It’s sent more people to the streets to ask for help.

The pandemic has caused an increase in panhandling across the country.

In Champaign , the Salvation Army says, people asking for money are usually in a desperate situation.

While some people abuse the situation, a majority need the help.

“We’ve seen more panhandlers, I’ve noticed more panhandlers on the street. We’ve noticed our numbers increase here. We just need to be there to support and to help and to get them out of that system. If possible find avenues to get that out of that system,” Salvation Army executive director Randall Summit said.

The Salvation Army encourages people who need help to reach out.

The charity offers programs for veterans, food pantries and clothing needs, but it will help any way it can.

Anti-panhandling laws have been enforced in Chicago.

Last week a federal court found the anti-panhandling law is unconstitutional and ordered state police not to enforce it.

This happened after 2 homeless men challenged the law after they were repeatedly fined asking for money.

Panhandling ordinances were already repealed in Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana.

The Illinois ACLU has called on the city of Danville to do the same.