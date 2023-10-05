SPRINNGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 10th Annual “Ride in Honor” Motorcycle Ride will be held this Sunday in Springfield.

In honor of U.S. Veterans, motorcyclists will ride to Veterans memorials around the area and leave wreaths at each location. They aim to reflect on those who served and continue to serve. Members of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education, or ABATE, will lead riders to Camp Butler National Cemetery, Spaulding Veterans Memorial, Oak Ridge Cemetery, and New Berlin Area Veterans Memorial.

After the ride, a celebration will be held at VFW Post 755 on 2211 Old Jacksonville Road.

The event is sponsored by the Staab Family, whose Harley-Davidson coach will also be along for the ride. Memorial wreaths are provided by Fifth Street Flower Shop. Donations are encouraged and will benefit Spring Street Veterans Renaissance.

Registration is at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Staab Funeral Home on 1109 South Fifth Street. The ride will start at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per rider, $5 per co-rider, and $10 per car or truck. Bikes, cars, and trucks are all welcome.

More information can be found at RideInHonor.com.