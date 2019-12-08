“Massive Fire leaves Downtown Champaign in flames.”

An arsonist started a 2 million dollar fire in downtown Champaign. One of the buildings which was on fire , is were the One Main Building is today. The fire spread from that building and the entire block from Main St, Neil St, and Tremont St. The fire burned all night and for a couple of days. Fire Officials believed the fire started on the second floor of a vacant building on Main St. About 90 Firefighters from Champaign ,Urbana , University OF Illinois, and Rantoul were on duty, The fire officials pumped about 11,000 gallons of water a minute!