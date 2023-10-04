MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will head out to Mahomet-Seymour High School to help Tackle Hunger.

Kick-off is this Friday at 7 p.m. Donation booths will be set up at the field for fans to donate to. Schools compete with rival teams to see who can raise the most money.

Mahomet-Seymour Athletic Director Matt Hensley said this is a great opportunity for both the Mahomet community and surrounding areas.

“I think anytime we can partner with the organizations in our community to support, not only the Mahomet community and Seymour community, but the communities around us, I think that’s time well spent and valuable for us to be apart of,” he said.

The team welcomes conference foe Effingham to town on their Senior Night event. Hensley said he expects a good-sized crowd.