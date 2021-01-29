High school basketball returns

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA) —

“It’s great to hear the balls bouncing and the sneakers squeaking again, just a really great feeling,” Mary Hatfield, who has two sons at Tuscola High School, said.

Sports are back, but they look quite a bit different than before the pandemic. A big night for high school sports players and fans. After being canceled for almost a year, basketball has returned.

Tonight, Tuscola took on Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. People were ecstatic to be back in the gym, especially parents who couldn’t wait to watch their kids play for the first time in close to a year.

“We are just elated to have the boys back on the court,” Hatfield said.

Mary Hatfield has two sons. One on JV and one on Varsity at Tuscola Jigh School. Normally she would get to sit in the stands between games, but this time, she had to go to her car while the gym was sanitized.

Nonetheless, if the boys get to compete, its worth it. It’s worth the inconvenience,” Hatfield said.

They weren’t the only ones excited. Tuscola Athletic Director Ryan Hornaday says he’s proud to have sports back, but it does come with some pressure.

“It makes us get a little bit tense. There’s a lot of excitement that comes along with it as well,” Hornaday said.

When fans walked in temperatures had to be taken. Masks had to be worn at all times. The concession stands were closed. Lastly, the water boy is now a sanitation boy.

“We’re going to follow the guidelines. We’ve had many discussions and meetings about hey if this is a hoop we’re going to jump through we’re going to do it. If a T needs to be crossed, we’re crossing it,” Hornaday said.

All safety precautions, to get the kids back on the court.

“Obviously its not a typical game. We’re missing the band, we’re missing the cheerleaders, but I think everyone would agree just getting the kids back out here and giving them the opportunity to compete is just beyond words,” Hatfield said.

In the past, gyms were filled. The atmosphere energetic. Now, players were only allowed two tickets each for fans, making it empty and quiet. Most parents WCIA spoke to and Hornaday agree that its all worth it.

“This is the first step in getting back on track and getting back on course and finding some joys in life that have really been missing,” Hornaday said.

Only about 25 fans per team were allowed in the gymnasium, so there is a way to watch the game online.

Go to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/tuscola-high-school-tuscola-il or try the NFHS Network Channel to view future games.