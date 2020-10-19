Group fills gaps to boost community in Vermilion County

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “Rally, resource and relate” around the needs of the community in Vermilion County.

That’s the motto of “Step Up“, a group targeting the needs of people with mental health, substance abuse and or parenting and family issues.

The group is comprised of a diverse group in the community, about 300 people who’ve come together to work toward a common cause.

“We have people from health care and education, from law enforcement,” explained board president Deanna Witzel. “We have a lot of churches involved, a lot of businesses, just people that are coming together, from education, to try to make a difference in addressing some of the problems, some of the opportunities, in our community.”

They try to fill in the gaps.

“We didn’t want to reinvent the wheel,” said board member Dale DeNeal. “I mean, there’s a lot of organizations that are already doing a lot of good things. We just didn’t need to duplicate those things and so, brining everybody together brings a lot of synergy. We’ve been able to, I think, accomplish a lot more by bringing people together under a common cause.”

From messaging to meals, rides to recovery, or supporting local businesses, “Step Up” has found ways to give back during its three years in existence.

The group is partnering with some others in central Illinois on Oct. 29 to bring “Rising Tide 2020” to Danville’s Fischer Theatre.