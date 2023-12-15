URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County found what they called a “special blessing” in one of their red kettles on Thursday.

Officials said that while going through a kettle placed outside the Schnucks in Urbana, they found a gold coin. It’s an 1882 Liberty Head Gold Eagle with a face value of $5. But the current market value is at least $600, officials said.

The coin was accompanied by an anonymous note that dedicated the donation in honor of the donor’s father, who served in World War II. It read:

77 years ago the war was over and dad was returning home from his tour in the Pacific. When he arrived in California the only people who were there to greet him was the Salvation Army as he was getting off the boat. They gave him a cup of coffee and a cigarette. He said it was the best coffee and cigarette that he ever tasted. He never forgot that. He’s gone now but his legacy lives on. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”

Veterans are the focus of some of the programs the Salvation Army operates, providing them with critical case management services such as obtaining VA benefits, dedicated accommodations at shelters, transitional housing and groceries from the food pantry. The Salvation Army of Champaign County provided services to over 3,200 veterans last year.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is wrapping up with just one week left to donate. There are 21 kettle locations throughout the county, including Schnucks, Walmart and Hobby Lobby stores. Donations can also be made online.

All donations, big and small, will go toward programs such as veterans’ services, Pathway of Hope, food pantries, clothing, rent and utility assistance, Christmas gifts for children and seniors and emergency disaster services.