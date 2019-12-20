Gift of Life Blood Drive 2019

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This season of giving we’re making it easy for you to give the gift of life.

WCIA along with Community Blood Services of Central Illinois are hosting a blood drive on Friday, December 27th.

New this year anyone who texts WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations.

Click below to schedule your appointment!

Call (800) 747-5401

Use IMPACT, our Online Scheduling System

Honoring Dave Benton & Robert Reese

$10 Gift Card for Donors!

Everyone who registers to give blood in the WCIA Gift of Life Blood Drive will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for a $10 Gift Card to the donor’s choice of Amazon, Casey’s General Stores or Starbucks.