Gift of Life Blood Drive 2019

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This season of giving we’re making it easy for you to give the gift of life.
WCIA along with Community Blood Services of Central Illinois are hosting a blood drive on Friday, December 27th.
New this year anyone who texts WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations.
Click below to schedule your appointment!
- Urbana Donor Center
- Market Place Shopping Center
- Danville Donor Center
- Mattoon Donor Center
- Hickory Point Mall
- Springfield Donor Center
Honoring Dave Benton & Robert Reese
$10 Gift Card for Donors!
Everyone who registers to give blood in the WCIA Gift of Life Blood Drive will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for a $10 Gift Card to the donor’s choice of Amazon, Casey’s General Stores or Starbucks.