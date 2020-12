DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)--"I saw there was a need for positive role models in our community," said Marty Watkins. Watkins decided to fill that void. Earlier this year, he became a CASA advocate and started supporting children who have entered the foster care system. He currently works with two children that are siblings. "There are children who are out here that were being neglected and abused. They needed to have someone who was able to speak up for them," said Watkins.

The Executive Director of Macon County CASA says advocates play a crucial role. "We walk alongside the children, and we advocate for them in lots of different ways including educationally, personally, medically, and judicially in the court," said Julia Livingston, Executive Director of Macon County CASA. The number of people who need their help continues to rise. Macon County has over 630 children in foster care. This is the second highest of any county in Illinois per capita. CASA advocates for half of those children.