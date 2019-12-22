1  of  2
From the Vault ” Highschool fist fight gets Rev. Jesse Jackson Attention.”

A fist fight broke out between students at the Mcarthur football game in Decatur. Seven Students were expelled for the fight since there is a zero tolerence rule on fighting.The fight got a lot of attention and Rev. Jesse Jackson belived beacuse the students was black that’s the reason for the harsh punishment, his comments got people to protest since they was upset and causing Jackson to get arrested. He was arrested for being on school grounds he met with the seven students who was expelled.

