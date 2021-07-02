Friday night live returns to downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To kick off the holiday weekend, downtown Champaign was packed tonight as people enjoyed the return of Friday Night Live.

The live music will be held every Friday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will run through August 28th. Friday Night Live will include a variety of music, from bluegrass, to jazz, to pop, and more. People say they are just excited to see the music return.

“I’m going to dance if I can. I’m vaccinated so I want to dance,” Barbara Wleklinski said.

She went on to say she’s happy to enjoy the weather and be out downtown.

