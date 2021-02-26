Friday fish fries are back

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Like everything else, Covid-19 has altered this year’s fish fry schedules a bit, but several churches are still going ahead with some version of the tradition.

The fish fries in Champaign are being done in a drive-through format this year because of the pandemic. Holy Cross Catholic Church had their first fish fry of the year. They are only having two more during the Lent season, but they are just happy to keep the over 40 year tradition going.

“You don’t know how many people are going to show up, so you really don’t know how much fish you’re going to have to make,” Greg Koerner, Holy Cross School Principal, said.

Meanwhile, other churches like Saint Matthew Catholic Parish are hoping to start a fish fry next week.

“We are going to give it a try next week. See how it goes. And its possible that we’ll even add one or two more before Lent is over,” Chris Kreps, with St. Matthew Catholic Parish, said.

Both churches give the food out with free will donations. If everything runs smoothly, both churches are planning on doing this every other week through the lent season. They are also taking reservations to pick up your food.