MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The first edition of a new holiday contest in Macon County is in the books.

This year marked the inaugural Macon County Mayoral Bell Ringing contest. On Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, four Macon County mayors rang the bells at Salvation Army red kettles to raise money for charity, and to outraise each other.

The four mayors raised over $4,200 through physical and virtual kettles, with the funds supporting the Salvation Army’s programs in Decatur and Macon County. Mayor Aaron Keathley of Oreana won the contest by raising $1,847, nearly double the amount the runner up raised.

Aaron Keathley, Oreana – $1,847.25 Luke Williams, Mt. Zion – $931.06 Jim Peck, Forsyth – $796.26 Ryan Wilkey, Maroa – $642.07

Total – $4,216.64

The Salvation Army of Macon County thanked the mayors for their participation and said they hope the contest will be an annual event that attracts more Macon County mayors next year.