Feeling lucky? People buy lottery tickets hoping to win big

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

People in Urbana were feeling lucky as they headed to pick up their lottery tickets.

Mega Millions has now reached one billion dollars. The winning ticket will be drawn soon. We talked with cashier Tobey Kingsley. She says she had only been at work for an hour and had quite a crowd.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in. I haven’t been here for very long, but we’ve had a lot of people,” Kingsley said.

Kingsley says she has regulars who come in to buy tickets for each drawing. She says everyone is excited when picking them out. They’re certainly not alone tonight.