FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Farmer City took turns having their heads shaved for charity on Thursday.

Terri Green organized and held an event called “Hair for Hunger” in partnership with a local bar and tanning salon. They cut donors hair, with donations of 12 inches or more going to Wigs for Kids.

20 people made donations, including 17 men and three women.

“You could only shave your head for donations, and this community came out and they supported us very, very well,” Green said. “We cannot thank this community enough for supporting us.”

Green raised more than $4,000 and said she is planning to run it back next year.