Family, friends give back to honor life cut short

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “He was a great guy, thrill seeker,” explained Amy Bertin. “Didn’t know a stranger, friends with everyone.”

Bertin lost her brother James “Adam” Bertin in 2013. He was stabbed to death during a fight.

His killer remains behind bars.

Soon after his death, family and friends wanted to celebrate Bertin’s life.

After the first fundraiser, they improved the basketball court at Kehias Park.

They didn’t stop there.

“We donated lounge chairs to the swimming pool,” said Bertin. “That was another big part of our childhood. We were always there all summer, every summer.”









They also made more improvements to Kehias Park.

“We added a new jungle gym to Kehias Park,” Bertin said. “We restored the bathroom, and the equipment, and the baseball diamond had all been painted.”