URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is in need of volunteers for Operation Orange this Thursday.

It’s their annual all-day volunteer event during Hunger Action Month. Volunteers sign up for shifts throughout the day to repack food and are encouraged to wear orange. They will also receive branded bandanas and water bottles as a gesture of thanks for their participation.

In addition to Operation Orange, there are many other opportunities to participate in Hunger Action Month. WCIA, the EIF and area high school football teams are rallying together to tackle hunger. Donations made at Kroger stores in Champaign, Bloomington-Normal, greater Peoria and Decatur will go towards supporting EIF’s cause. The Champaign Asphalt Company is matching donations up to $20,000 through Sept. 30, where every dollar will provide six meals to Eastern Illinois communities.

Foodbank officials said they’re seeing a 40% increase of people in need across the eighteen counties they serve. Sign-ups and more information on Operation Orange can be found here.