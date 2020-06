PANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Lisa Bland believes there are good things ahead for Pana. She leads Pana Pride. It's a group of about 30 citizens dedicated to getting this town of 6,000 rolling again. You can see their work everywhere. From the flowers in the park to the flags downtown. They paint stripes on the roads and plant the trees lining the streets. All of these improvements are the result of donated dollars and volunteer labor.

"You see those trees and the flowers and the urns," Bland said. "It makes you feel good and we know in time the storefronts behind them will be filled and beautiful as well."