DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For the third straight year, the Decatur Police Department is claiming the win in the Macon County Guns and Hoses Bell Ringing contest.

The department was one of four emergency response agencies and groups in Macon County that manned the Salvation Army’s red kettles and bells last weekend at Decatur’s Walmart stores. For the 13th year, the Decatur Police and Fire Departments, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon County fire departments (as one group) competed against each other to see who could raise the most money.

Donations this year were down, data from the Salvation Army showed, but the four agencies and groups were still able to raise over $15,500 over 88 collective hours of bell ringing. A pair of Sheriff’s deputies even happened to be in the right place at the right time to stop a woman from shoplifting.

Defending a two-year winning streak, the Decatur Police Department outraised its rivals at the Decatur Fire Department by a few hundred dollars to complete a threepeat.

2022 2023 Decatur Police Dept. $6,880.71 $5,141.20 Decatur Fire Dept. $5,577.36 $4,815.33 Macon Co. Fire Depts. $2,509.08 $3,113.48 Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office $2,985.69 $2,448.46 Total $17,952.84 $15,518.65 Numbers courtesy of the Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County

“Thank you to all of the first responders who rang bells last weekend, Dec 15 and 16,” the Salvation Army said in a statement. “The time given for this annual event each year by the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff Department, Decatur City Fire Department and several county fire departments is nothing short of amazing. Thank you also to our generous community that come out each year with support for this event.”

Across all 13 years of the Guns and Hoses contest, including this year, Macon Couty first responders have raised over $208,000 to support the programs of the Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.