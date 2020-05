MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Kathleen Foster has spent her entire life at a piano. It's what she says she was supposed to do. She started with lessons at the age of eight. Then she was the one giving them after getting married. It was a love story that lasted 45 years.

"After my husband died, the nursing home was looking for a piano player for church," Foster remembered. She suddenly had a new partnership and has been playing there for 26 years. When this 90-year old commits, she commits. The Piatt County nursing home isn't her only stop. Foster also brings her talents to several other assisted living centers in town and gets others on board.