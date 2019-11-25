Community Thanksgiving meals

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Various service and religious organizations across the area are offering free community meals both the day before and day of Thanksgiving.

Don’t see your Thanksgiving meal/event listed?

Send us the details at news@wcia.com to get it on the list.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Daily Bread Soup Kitchen — Offering a meal Wednesday, November 27 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Urbana High School — The 49th installment of the UHS tradition will be held, per usual, in the Urbana High School gymnasium from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Salvation Army — A jointly-sponsored meal will be held at the Salvation Army site at 2212 North Market Street from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Casa Fiesta — The Rantoul-based Mexican eatery will offer free tacos from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Chips and salsa are included.

COLES COUNTY

Home Church — The Charleston-area church will offer a community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meal will be held at the Villas of Holly Brook.

FAYETTE COUNTY

St. Elmo High School dinner — A new civics teacher at St. Elmo High School dinner can be thanked for the free Wednesday evening meal that’s available from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. You can also request that food be delivered to your door as long as you call the high school (618-829-3227) by 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Vandalia American Legion — The 13th annual community Thanksgiving Day meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion.

VERMILION COUNTY

Danville Rescue Mission — The food pantry’s community meal will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

SANGAMON COUNTY

Salvation Army — A community meal will be held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at 221 North Street.