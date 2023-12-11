CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is offering one last chance this year for the community to engage with its police officers over coffee.

The department is hosting another Coffee with a Cop event on Tuesday, the last one in 2023. It will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McDonald’s at 501 North Mattis Avenue.

Department officials said there is no agenda and no speeches. It’s just community members sitting down with officers and having a conversation with them over coffee. People can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers.