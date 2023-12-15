CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 2023 marks the 20th year for Champaign County Toys for Tots and it was another successful year of donations. Now, it’s time to give to families.

Parents headed to the Salvation Army of Champaign County to pick out toys for their children, and they said Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without the toys.

“My kids are going to have a great Christmas,” said Shelby McIntyre of St. Joseph. She’s been a past recipient of toys from the organization and was again on Friday. “It’s an amazing organization.”

She appreciates the brand so much for who they are and what they represent to the community.

“I actually donate to it because they’ve helped us out for the last few years with the kids for Christmas,” she said.

McIntyre said it’s the least she could do with everything going on in today’s world.

“It’s very important because like right now, with the way the economy is, people can’t afford it,” she said. “They can’t afford Christmas.”

It’s something that she herself is experiencing right now.

“It’s really hard. I work a 40-hour job and I had to quit another job so I could be home with my autistic daughter,” she explained. “So, I mean, it’s really hard.”

Mcintyre said being able to have gifts under the family Christmas tree for her kids means everything.

This year, Toys for Tots is helping more than one thousand Champaign County families with gifts. The giveaway at the Champaign County Salvation Army, located at 2212 N. Market Street in Champaign, ends on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.