CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A few of Champaign County’s law enforcement agencies are taking part in a good-natured contest for a good cause.

The Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois Police Departments, along with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, will be taking part in a “Stuff the Squad” event to benefit the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28, which is Giving Tuesday.

Officials said that at any given time, more than 100,000 people in Eastern Illinois face food insecurity. All donations to the EIF and to the police departments on Tuesday will stay local, spread across the EIF’s network of 160 feeding programs.

The four agencies are competing to see which agency can receive the most donations of nonperishable food items. Donations will be accepted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and at the following locations:

Champaign Police Department – 82 E. University Avenue, Champaign

Urbana Police Department – 400 S. Vine Street, Urbana

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office – 204 E. Main Street, Urbana

University of Illinois Police Department – State Farm Center (1800 S. First Street, Champaign)

People who cannot donate food items during Giving Tuesday can also drop their items off at the UIPD’s office at 505 East Green Street the day before or make a monetary donation on the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s website.