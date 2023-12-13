CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — At their last meeting of the year Wednesday night, the Champaign County Community Coalition took a look back on all the progress made this year.

There was a 65 percent decrease in gun violence and an increase in youth educational programs. Leaders from several other organizations like law enforcement agencies, health departments and school districts in the area came together to hear what they plan to do next in 2024.

“We do our part as law enforcement, just one piece when it comes to policing,” said Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler. “But we’re only able to be successful with the community members.”

Every second Wednesday of the month, the Champaign County Coalition and other organizations throughout Champaign County meet up to make the county better.

“Police work isn’t just about crime fighting, it’s about relationship building,” said Richard Surles, Urbana Police Department.

Topics range from reducing gun violence to increasing student productivity.

“We’ve had a number of programs that are educational, helping with building confidence, helping young people bring that hope back,” said Tracey Parsons, Coalition Facilitator.

But this month’s meeting wasn’t about planning. It was for review and celebration.

“We’ve been doing a lot of things out there, getting in touch with the community, making sure they know about Crime Stoppers and different things like that,” said Dustin Heuerman, Champaign County Sheriff. “I really think that it’s a combination between both of them that is helping to get our numbers back down.”

Parsons said community participation was a key player in the progress made this year.

“The fact that our gun violence has reduced 65 percent this year,” Parson said. “It’s phenomenal because that really takes it means that the entire community has come together to address this issue.”

Champaign has seen a 49 percent decrease in gun violence since 2022 and a 73 percent decrease since 2021.

“Because we’re already organized through our Community Coalition, we can now get to those issues in a more effective way,” Parsons said.

The coalition plans to build on what they’ve already accomplished. While they are surprised by the engagement, they’ve seen this year, they want the community to continue to spread the word and increase even more.