CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When they hosted their Day of Review Wednesday night, the Champaign County Community Coalition also hosted a Day of Forgiveness.

In the spirit of reducing gun violence, the coalition brought in a filmmaker who knows about it firsthand. Tony Davis was shot and nearly killed during an apparent gang initiation in 2003. Now, he’s using his story to show that retaliation isn’t the answer. Forgiveness is.

“After that happened to me, I just came to a realization that something got to change,” Davis said. “I mean, on this question, I’m not going to be a victim. I’m going to change this around to be more of an advocate, to try to encourage people to go beyond their pains that hurts and just learn to forgive.”

Those in attendance said they felt inspired by Davis’ film. The coalition hopes the message of forgiveness is one that will continue to be spread throughout the community.