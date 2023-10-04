EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday, communities in Effingham County and beyond will be wearing red and blue to support the Beecher City School District and to honor two children who died in the Sept. 29 HAZMAT crash in Teutopolis.

The two children are Rosie and Walker Bryan, aged 7 and 10. They, along with their father Kenneth Bryan, died as a result of anhydrous ammonia exposure. Two other adults were also confirmed dead at the scene.

The Dieterich Prayer Page announced on Facebook that the Effingham County community would be wearing red and blue to represent the school colors of Beecher City CUSD #20, where the Bryan kids attended school.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by the recent tragedy over the weekend,” the school district said in statement on Oct. 2.

The Effingham Unit 40 School District promoted the event on their Facebook page, asking their students and staff to don red and blue. Brownstown Elementary School also got the word out and are arranging show their support on Thursday. Even local Teutopolis businesses like Three Z Printing Co. plan to wear the school colors.

On top of this, many individuals have shared the post and their hopes to support the Teutopolis community in the wake of tragedy. The Dieterich Prayer Page encouraged anyone and everyone to participate this Thursday.