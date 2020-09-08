Business helps community get by during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (NEXSTAR) — Coronavirus has shut down restaurants all over the nation and in Philadelphia, indoor dining was banned for nearly five months. As many restaurants struggled to survive the pandemic, one south Philly restaurant owner used her business to make sure people in the community were able to get by.

“Feeding people is a blessing,” said Chef Mani Thillai. 215 meals are prepared in one kitchen every weekday, thanks to a rotation of local chefs and Chef Thillai cooks there every Tuesday.

The space now called “El Compadre” was originally the home of South Philly Barbacoa, which moved across the street. During the coronavirus pandemic, owner Cristina Martinez found a mission for El Compadre, turning it into The People’s Kitchen, providing meals for those in need. “From the first day we found out about COVID, we started to give free meals,” said Martinez. “Every day has been very intense with the usage of different condiments with different flavors of taste that get integrated in the preparing of meals.”

As a Mexican immigrant, Martinez wanted to make sure people were getting the taste of food from all over the world which is why uniting chefs with different cultural backgrounds has been important for this project. “This is the traditional from India and this is what I wanted to bring the people and I am happily serving it to people who need it.”

“Different cultural influence and also the fact that every family, no matter what status or position in the world should have access to amazing local chef cooked meals, so that’s what we are doing every day,” said Carly Pourzand, who works with 215 People’s Alliance–an organization that helps fight racial economic inequalities. It has teamed up with The People’s Kitchen to help distribute the meals.

The mission is simple: serving the under-served and inspiring others to do the same. “We are here every day with a lot of enthusiasm, energy, and very tired and yet continue to love and be able to inspire many people who will support other communities that are in need,” said Pourzand.