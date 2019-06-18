Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News
National News
Your Local Election HQ
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Seraphin sworn in
Top Stories
Fine for texting while driving about to increase
Top Stories
Drug sentence is 18-years
Area freedom celebrations need volunteers
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar
Man killed trying to pass on Route 45
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Local Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Big Race – INDY
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Imatorbhebhe commits to Illini from USC
Top Stories
Powell headed to Gonzaga
Top Stories
All-Stars give back at Illinois Shrine Game
Campbell finishes in Top-50 at the Lincoln Land Championships, Zhang wins tournament
Bundy, Stanley garner MVP honors as East wins Illinois Shrine Game
Meyer, Davan miss cut at Lincoln Land Championship
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Viewers Club
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Watch
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, June 19 WCIA 3
BOTC
Posted:
Jun 18, 2019 / 11:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2019 / 11:23 AM CDT
Channel
Start Time
Ad-ID
WCIA
5:37:45 AM
BOTC Vignette 6
WCIA
8:18:07 AM
BOTC Vignette 5
WCIA
9:43:08 AM
BOTC Vignette 9
WCIA
12:19:31 PM
BOTC Vignette 1
WCIA
10:42:51 PM
BOTC Vignette 8
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER