Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News
National News
Your Local Election HQ
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Judge denies OSF’s motion to delay
Top Stories
Woman shot while driving
Top Stories
Abandoned mobile home fire
ISP reacts to new pot law
House where drugs seized burns
Benefit for fallen first responders doubles
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Local Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Big Race – INDY
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Schlarman’s Keith Peoples steps down
Top Stories
Dans beat Aviators to stay in first place
Top Stories
“We’re light-years ahead”
IHSA football schedules released
Smith Football Center nearing completion
International Illini bringing world to Champaign
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
A Night of Divas Sweepstakes
Contest – Out of the Rain
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Online Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
Saturday, June 29 WCIA 3
BOTC
Posted:
Jun 27, 2019 / 11:17 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 27, 2019 / 11:17 AM CDT
Channel
Start Time
Ad-ID
WCIA
12:44:47 XM
BOTC Vignette 1
WCIA
1:22:36 XM
BOTC Vignette 6
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER