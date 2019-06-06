|Channel
|Start Time
|Ad-ID
|
|WCIX
|10:45:03 PM
|BOTC Vignette 2
|
|WCIX
|10:59:25 PM
|BOTC Vignette 3
|
|WCIX
|12:58:40 XM
|BOTC Vignette 1
|
|WCIX
|1:58:40 XM
|BOTC Vignette 10
|
|WCIX
|2:28:40 XM
|BOTC Vignette 4
|
|WCIX
|2:58:40 XM
|BOTC Vignette 8
|
|WCIX
|3:58:40 XM
|BOTC Vignette 13
|
