BOTC

Monday 6/10/19 WCIX X-49

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:06 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:06 AM CDT

Channel Start Time Ad-ID  
WCIX 12:29:00 PM BOTC Vignette 1  
WCIX 1:39:46 PM BOTC Vignette 4  
WCIX 3:15:00 PM BOTC Vignette 3  
WCIX 3:58:55 PM BOTC Vignette 6  
WCIX 4:49:50 PM BOTC Vignette 10  
WCIX 5:09:30 PM BOTC Vignette 5  
WCIX 6:50:00 PM BOTC Vignette 7  
WCIX 7:43:24 PM BOTC Vignette 8  
WCIX 8:43:24 PM BOTC Vignette 2  
WCIX 10:21:44 PM BOTC Vignette 9  
WCIX 10:50:25 PM BOTC Vignette 12  
WCIX 12:13:44 XM BOTC Vignette 11  
WCIX 12:21:21 XM BOTC Vignette 13  
WCIX 12:49:50 XM BOTC Vignette 1  
WCIX 1:13:30 XM BOTC Vignette 5  
WCIX 1:21:45 XM BOTC Vignette 7  
WCIX 1:29:00 XM BOTC Vignette 10  
WCIX 2:28:40 XM BOTC Vignette 6  
WCIX 3:28:40 XM BOTC Vignette 3  
WCIX 3:58:40 XM BOTC Vignette 8  
       

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected