|AIR DATE
|Channel
|Start Time
|Ad-ID
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|4:58:56 AM
|BOTC Vignette 1
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|5:29:50 AM
|BOTC Vignette 3
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|8:18:07 AM
|BOTC Vignette 6
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|9:43:20 AM
|BOTC Vignette 8
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|10:28:41 AM
|BOTC Vignette 9
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|12:19:25 PM
|BOTC Vignette 2
|
|6/7/2019
|WCIA
|7:39:28 PM
|BOTC Vignette 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.