BOTC

Friday 6/07/19 WCIA 3

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

AIR DATE Channel Start Time Ad-ID  
6/7/2019 WCIA 4:58:56 AM BOTC Vignette 1  
6/7/2019 WCIA 5:29:50 AM BOTC Vignette 3  
6/7/2019 WCIA 8:18:07 AM BOTC Vignette 6  
6/7/2019 WCIA 9:43:20 AM BOTC Vignette 8  
6/7/2019 WCIA 10:28:41 AM BOTC Vignette 9  
6/7/2019 WCIA 12:19:25 PM BOTC Vignette 2  
6/7/2019 WCIA 7:39:28 PM BOTC Vignette 4  
         
         

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected