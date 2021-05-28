Skip to content
Best of the class – May 30th WCIA
BOTC
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 03:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 03:53 PM CDT
Air Time
Vignette
12:02AM
BOTC 3
12:19 AM
BOTC 15
12:50 AM
BOTC 14
1:04 AM
BOTC 4
3:58 AM
BOTC 13
7:18 AM
BOTC 9
7:40AM
BOTC 4
7:45AM
BOTC 6
7:52AM
BOTC 8
11:18pm
BOTC 13
11:51pm
BOTC 5