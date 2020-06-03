Breaking News
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Best of the Class – June 4 WCIA

BOTC
Posted: / Updated:
ChannelStart TimeAd-ID
WCIA6:18:59 AMBOTC Vig #10
WCIA10:15:58 PMBOTC Vig #12
WCIA5:29:50 AMBOTC Vig #3
WCIA12:19:25 PMBOTC Vig #5
WCIA3:27:30 PMBOTC Vig #6
WCIA5:37:20 AMBOTC Vig #7
WCIA10:42:51 PMBOTC Vig #9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020