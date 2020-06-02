Best of the Class – June 3 WCIA

BOTC
Posted: / Updated:
ChannelStart TimeAd ID
WCIA6:18amVig 2
WCIA3:27pmVig 3
WCIA4:59pmVig 5
WCIA2:06amVig 7
WCIA2:09amVig 10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020