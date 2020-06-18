1  of  2
Best of the Class – June 19 WCIA

BOTC
Posted: / Updated:
ChannelStart TimeTitle
WCIA5:29:50 AMBOTC Vig #5
WCIA10:28:41 AMBOTC Vig #6
WCIA12:19:25 PMBOTC Vig #3
WCIA3:27:30 PMBOTC Vig #7
WCIA4:07:45 PMBOTC Vig #1
WCIA10:42:51 PMBOTC Vig #4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

